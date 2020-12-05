Denise Jones is dead
BY BRIAN BONITTO
Associate Editor ---
Auto & Entertainment
bonittob@jamaicaobserver.com
DENISE Jones, co-founder of Canada's long-running JAMBANA One World Festival, passed away at her Ontario home on Thursday. She was 64.
Her brother, Professor Gary Oates, confirmed the impresario's passing.
“Her given name is actually Claudia; Denise was her middle name. She died at home in Brompton, Ontario, last [Thursday] night at approximately 8:30 pm. She was battling glioblastoma which is a severe form of brain cancer. She was diagnosed somewhere around June last year... She had surgery and never recovered since the surgery; she was completely bedridden since late November last year,” the professor of sociology at Bowling Green University in Ohio, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
According to Prof Oates, his sister was involved in several theatre productions before migrating to the Land of the Maple Leaf.
“While she still lived in Jamaica, she was a local stage actress who appeared in a number of local pantomines; and this is when pantomime was pantomime at the Ward Theatre [in Kingston] with full houses. She appeared alongside Oliver Samuels, who was a good friend of hers and who served as an emcee for JAMBANA for several years. There was a play written by Kay Osborne, Wipe That Smile From Your Face; Denise was one of the leads alongside Carl Bradshaw from the Harder They Come Fame... She appeared in a number of productions in Toronto after she migrated there,” he said.
Launched in 1987 by Jones and husband Allan, JAMBANA One World Festival featured performances by internationally acclaimed bands, artistes and JUNO Award winners.
In 1993, Jones started Reggaebana which infused reggae music into the predominantly soca and calypso flavoured Caribana Festival.
“She was extremely impactful in the Caribbean Diaspora community, especially in the Toronto area and all of Canada. She punched heavily... She was in many different realms – festival promotion, she was a first-rate event planner; she was for a time an artiste manager, booking agent. She wore several hats, all of them successfully,” said Professor Oates.
“Few tours passed through Canada without Denise having some kind of impact, in terms of booking, even if it wasn't her show. Very much an industry player. My proudest title is being Denise's little brother,” he added.
Born in Portland, Jones attended Hope Bay All-Age School and Titchfield High School in the parish. She did her undergraduate degree at University of Windsor in Canada. She returned to Jamaica in 1977, then migrated to Canada after getting married in the early 1980s and has lived there ever since.
In addition to husband Allan and brother Professor Oates, Jones is survived by educator mother Louise, sisters Devan Oates-Fraser and Angela Oates-Moses, and sons Jesse and Jerimi.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy