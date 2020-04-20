Dermy Dee's close encounter
US-BASED, Jamaican-born singjay, Dermy Dee —who is currently recovering from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York — is appealing to St Catherine residents to heed the guidelines set out by the Government, and refrain from trying to flee the parish which is currently under lockdown.
St Catherine was placed on lockdown last Tuesday.
“The most I can tell the Jamaican people is to stay in a yuh yaad. Stay home now. It doesn't matter how the situation might seem in the parish with the cases, it is better yuh lock inna yuh house. Don't move from parish to parish, because if di thing yah pass 200 cases in Jamaica there is no turning back,” Dermy Dee told the Jamaica Observer from his New York home.
“We have to learn from the First World countries that got hit that can't even manage themselves. As a Third World country, we have to pull together and obey the prime minister and believe in a yuh self,” he continued.
As of yesterday, Jamaica recorded 173 confirmed cases and five deaths due to COVID-19.
Hailing from Hanover, Dermy Dee (given name Dermon McIntosh) is a former employee of Grand Palladium Resort and Spa in Hanover. He migrated to the US in August 2018.
Dermy Dee said on March 22 he started having a headache, fever, followed by coughing and shortness of breath. He was taken to a private doctor who advised him to check into the hospital immediately, as he appeared to have contracted the coronavirus as well as pneumonia.
The singjay said the situation was dire due to overcrowding. He had to wait six hours to be tested and given oxygen, while people were dying around him. He was eventually sent home as there was a shortage of beds.
Two days later, he had to be rushed back to the emergency room as his situation had taken a turn for the worse. He said he was released from the hospital without medication as the doctors said they had nothing to prescribe.
“”Mi a tell the people them, you can't fool yourself with this and making a mockery of everything. This is serious. This is a virus that is killing people quicker than HIV and other viruses. Once you go in the hospital...You either come out alive or dead,” he said
A past student of Rusea's High School, Dermy Dee's songs include Above the Sky, Another Fallen Soldier, Memories, and We Out Here.
