Derrick Harriott, 82 not out

The month of February is replete with observances related to the Jamaican music industry. For the past 13 years February has been observed as Reggae Month, while a number of prominent reggae artistes were born in this month.

One such artiste is renowned crooner Derrick Harriott who celebrated his 82nd birthday yesterday.

It was a youthful-sounding Harriott who responded to the Jamaica Observer's call on his special day. He shared that he was doing well thanks to the many calls and good wishes he had been receiving all day.

“It is just wonderful, simply wonderful. The people clearly love me and I love them back. The ladies have been especially good to me so I have to single them out, but the truth is the whole Jamaica has been good to me over the years . There are a lot of good people in Jamaica, and even the bad ones, they just need to get themselves together because there is so much good in them too,” he shared.

Harriott began his musical career in the early 1950 through the popular talent contest Vere Johns Opportunity Hour. Although he was not successful as a solo act, he then joined forces with Claude Sang Jr and they won several times. After his experience on the show, Harriott formed Jiving Juniors, which consisted of him, Eugene Dwyer, Herman Sang and Maurice Wynter. When the group parted he went solo and later became a producer.

He had many number one and top five songs including What Can I Do, which he says is his personal favourite; Fistful of Dollars, The Loser, and Walk The Streets.

As a producer he worked with numerous artistes including the “Crown Prince of Reggae” Dennis Brown.

He also produced songs by The Chosen Few, Scotty, The Kingstonians, and Keith and Tex. They recorded for his labels, Crystal and Move And Groove.

Harriott noted that over the years the music, and music business have brought him so much joy . For him, there is still so much good music being made today and when put with the music of yesteryear, creates what he called something really good.

“I love my country and I love the music. A lot of my family encourage me to leave Jamaica, but I tell them all the time that my navel string cut here and I'm not leaving. As for the music there is still so much enjoyment and merriment in the music. I don't enjoy everything, but there is still good stuff to listen to.”

Is there a favourite song from the Derrick Harriott catalogue?

“I guess so,” he shared after a long pause. “ I remember being at Federal Records studio which was run by the Khouri's. We were mixing the song and Richard Khouri came in. He had never heard the recording. When he heard it he said, 'That's a hit'. He was right. The song was Close to Me.”

And how is he faring during the current pandemic?

“It's not a very nice time for us all. We would like to be out there with our friends. But we just have to obey the rules... just do it. What this time has done however is give people a chance to pause, listen some good music that they wouldn't have listened to normally. So there is some good to come out of this time,” said Harriott.

Harriott shares his February 6 birthday with “Reggae King” Bob Marley and the late frontman for Third World William “Bunny Rugs” Clark.