Dexta and Sevana make their début

It seems the throng of female fans that usually come out in droves to see singer Dexta Daps perform are not aware of the release of his sophomore album.

Vent, a sixteen-track set that was released on July 30, sold 133 copies in its first week of release. It débuts at number five on the Nielsen Music/MRC Data sales-driven US Current Reggae Albums chart.

Vent is the follow-up to Dexta's 2017 effort Intro. It was released on the Dexta Daps Music Group label and has collaborations with Ikaya, Tarrus Riley, Chronic Law, Blakkman, Angel Doolas, Spice, and Beenie Man, among others.

Be Somebody, the EP by singer Sevana, enters the chart at number six with 112 copies. Released by In Digg Nation Collective/RCA Records on July 31, it has six tracks including Mango, Be Somebody, Phone a Friend and Set Me On Fire.

Also new on the chart is the various artistes compilation series Soca Gold 2020 by VP Records. It enters at number four selling 158 copies. Released July 31, it has songs by Iwer George, Fay Ann Lyons, Bunji Garlin and Lil Rick, among others

Bob Marley 75th Celebration Live Part 1 by Ziggy Marley is at number nine. Just 63 copies were sold of the set, which has live versions of Bob Marley's Roots Rock Reggae, War, Get Up Stand Up and Rastaman Vibration, among others.

Plan V by Aaron Kamm and The One Drops by Aaron Kamm jumps in at number 16 with 33 copies while platinum selling New Zealand seven-piece dub/reggae/soul/R&B and techno band Fat Freddy's Drop enter at number 17 with Special Edition Part 1. The album sold 30 copies.

The chart is led by Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020, which sold an additional 560 copies to bring its six-week tally to 6,588 copies.

Over to the streaming and sales-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers clock 31 weeks at number one with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is at number two.

Dutty Classics Collection by Sean Paul is at number three, while Upside Down 2020 by Buju Banton slips to number seven.

Rapture, the Grammy-winning EP by Koffee, revisits the chart at number ten.

Moving onto other Billboard charts, Skip Marley and HER rebound on the Hot R&B Songs chart, creeping 17 to 15 with Slow Down.

On Adult R&B Songs chart, Memories by Buju Banton featuring John Legend slips from seventeen to twenty-one in its thirteenth week.

Conkarah and Shaggy continue to scale the charts with their hit song Banana. On Canadian Hot 100 the song bullets from 70 to 62, while on Canadian Digital Song Sales it inches from nineteen to eighteen having peaked at number three.

Banana is steady on the Canada CHR/Top 40 chart re-entering at number 50, while on Mexico Airplay it falls from one to number two. Over to Mexico Ingles Airplay, Banana backtracks from two to three.

Over now to the Foundation Radio Network Top 30 Music chart (New York), singer Leba clenches the number one spot with Ragga Souljah. Released by Nyana Records, it is her first major chart hit since she was a member of 54-46, which hit the charts in 1990 with a cover of Never Get to Heaven.

Memories by Buju Banton featuring John Legend takes the number one spot on the South Florida Reggae chart.