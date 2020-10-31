Dexta Daps thrills at Florida event

The live music scene has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and people have been longing for entertainment.

Last Saturday, October 24, Tampa, Florida, came alive with the staging of Vent vs Entanglement.

Held on the lawns of the SD Banquet Hall, the event featured performances by Dexta Daps, Ikaya, Foota Hype and Lil Nasheer.

Mineral Boss Records (MBR) and Supa D Promotions promoted the event.

In an effort to protect patrons, the promoters did temperature checks and the sanitising of hands upon entry into the venue. Sanitisation stations were strategically placed throughout the venue.

Tawanna Jones of MBR has been steadily making her name in music production and events promotion.

“The vibe was wild, loud and explosive. As you know, the crowd went wild for Dexta and also Foota Hype who was guest host and selector,” Jones told the Jamaica Observer.

She continued, “The lawn was full all four corners. It was sold out. I needed to make a comeback in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and make it known that I am one of the most consistent event promoters in Tampa.”

Other performers at last Saturday's event include Nino Brown, Jashaun and newcomer Shaneil Muir. Sound systems and selectors DJ Platinum, S Class, Chinna Man and New Levelz provided the music.

Jones previously promoted events such as All Island Cooler Fete and shows featuring Lisa Hype and Dexta Daps, among others.

Her upcoming event in Tampa on December 19 will feature the likes of I-Octane, Yanique Curvy Diva and Mavado. Dancehall artiste Vershon is scheduled to perform at another of her events in Jacksonville on December 26.

On the music side, Mineral Boss Records recently dropped the single and video Escape by the label's newest signee former Magnum Queen of the Dancehall winner Suspense.