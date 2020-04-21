Dexta remains in lock-up

DEXTA Daps's quest for freedom hit another hurdle inside the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree yesterday morning.

The singjay's attorney, Peter Champagnie QC, said his client will have to remain in police lock-up pending an application to the tribunal to have him released.

“The matter was heard in the parish court this [yesterday] morning and the police were in attendance. They presented a Notice of Detention in relation to Mr Grandison. For this first time, this was brought to our attention; and what this effectively means is that we will have to go before the tribunal for the matter to be heard in relation to his release,” Champagnie told the Jamaica Observer.

“As we speak, the application is being filed and we expect the matter will be heard very quickly. It also means that, until such time, he remains in custody pending the hearing of the application,”Champagnie continued.

Dexter Daps, given name Louis Grandison, has been detained at the Hunt's Bay Police Station since April 8.

According to the police, Dexta Daps and several other people were brought in for questioning with regard to gang-related activities in the St Andrew South Police Division.

The Seaview-based artiste is known for songs, including Shabba Madda Pot, 7Eleven, and Chinese Jordan.