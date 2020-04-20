Dexta's case for court today

THIS morning Dexta Daps's lawyer, Peter Champagnie QC, will again make a case to have his client released, in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.

The singjay has been detained at the Hunt's Bay Police Station in St Andrew since Wednesday, April 8. He was not in court.

Champagnie's initial effort was on Tuesday, April 14. And, despite not being successful, he saw the development as a positive one.

“It is positive in the sense that although they are asserting that he is detained pursuant to the state of emergency, I have argued it is not the case and, as a result, the matter will be ventilated fully on Monday,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the police, Dexta Daps (given name Louis Grandison) and several other people were brought in for questioning with regard to gang-related activities in the St Andrew South Police Division.

Hailing from the Seaview Gardens community, Dexta Daps is known for songs including 7Eleven, Chinese Jordan, and Shabba Madda Pot.

— Brian Bonitto