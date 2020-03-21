DEXTA DAPS, WALLY BRITISH AT WAR

Dexta Daps and comedienne Wally British are in a war of words on social media over a viral video showing a male physically abusing his girlfriend.



On Wednesday, Wally British (given name Susan Williams) reposted the disturbing clip on her Instagram page, which clearly shows the man slapping and punching the female.



“...We need justice. Who knows this guy? What parish or neighbourhood is this? I feel as though women-beaters should get the same treatment as child molesters. Let's find this guy and give him jungle justice,” she posted.



However, Dexter Daps did not take too kindly to this statement.



“I know women that killed men…what are you saying? Try to help people instead of executing them. Should you be allowed to kill a man or beat a man just because you are a woman? Please find another way other than execution. Help our country and people,” Dexta Daps replied under her post.



According to police reports, the incident took place in the Farm Pen district of Westmoreland.



Following the video's circulation, the Westmoreland police brought in the couple for questioning. However, the woman indicated that she will not be pressing charges.

As a result, the police said the Restorative Justice Unit for the parish, as well as conflict resolution personnel, were asked to intervene.



In a 2016 study conducted by researcher Carol Watson- Williams and co-published by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, one in every five Jamaican women who experience physical and sexual abuse from partners stay silent about it.



Social media users have not been silent about Dexta Daps's comment.



“I can't support killing him nor beating him, but this man is not going to get a drop of sympathy from me. Please, everybody's dealing with issues and yet some believe it should be used as an excuse to be violent. How on earth can he claim to have ever loved this woman and then headbutt her? This is not behaviour that requires gentle correction…,” wrote Kimberley Gunnings.



Meanwhile, Coleen Dawkins said:”…If that was your daughter or any female in yuh family, including your mom, you would be singing a different tune. Yuh see the man brutally beating a woman and instead of sympathising with the female, yuh start making dirty excuses for the man.”



