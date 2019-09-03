Dexter gets fond farewell

A CALL has been made for liturgist, composer, and arranger Noel Dexter to be accorded the Order of Jamaica for his life's work in contributing to the development of music locally, in the Caribbean, and across the world.

The suggestion for the honour came at his funeral held at the University Chapel, Mona in St Andrew yesterday.

In making the call, long-time friend, retired high court judge Justice Roy Anderson, in his tribute, claimed Dexter was among the pantheon of Portland heroes which include Dr TP Lecky, Philip Sherlock, Professor Manley West, Professor Edward Baugh, Cecil Baugh, and Albert Huie.

“I hope it will not be considered inappropriate to observe here that Noel's contribution to music and culture in Jamaica and the region is equal to the contribution of many persons who have been awarded the Order of Jamaica. It is my hope that even posthumously the appropriateness of such an honour should be considered, although I fear his humility would cause him to dismiss the suggestion with a casual 'wah you a worry bout',” noted Anderson.

“We now know for certain that the music tradition of Hope Bay School and Ardenne High School, as well as the UWI (University of the West Indies) are testaments of this iconic legacy, in particular the University Singers with which his name will be forever synonymous and which may properly be described as being made in his own image, may not have become the choir of regional and international repute that it is today. I will add that with all the acknowledged genius of the late Professor Rex Nettleford, the NDTC Singers probably would not have become the integral part of that institution without Noel Dexter as its musical director for years,” he continued.

The Order of Jamaica is the ourth highest honour in the Jamaican honours system. Membership in the Order can be conferred upon any Jamaican citizen of outstanding distinction. Dexter recieved the Order of Distintion in the rank of Officer in 1990.

Monday's celebration of Dexter's life was a signature of his life's work.

The first 50 minutes of the service saw musical offerings from some of the choirs with which he worked. From the Temple Singers from his church; The National Housing Trust Chorale, The Ardenne High School Alumni Choir, Touch of Elegance, the University Chorale and, of course, The University Singers. Each performed works which were either written or arranged by Dexter or were his personal favourites. The congregation could not resist the urge to burst into applause following each performance. Saxophonist gave a performance Verlando Small of Simon and Garfunkel's Bridge over Troubled Water. A performance of the final movement from Rex Nettleford's The Crossing by National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica was given a special touch as the music Oluwa (Many Rains Ago) was sung by Marcelle Thomas, a past member of the University Singers.

Dexter's only daughter, Carol Dwyer, is currently a backing vocalist for Grammy Award-winning artiste Buju Banton and her son Jhada is a member of the boy band 8, which has its roots at Jamaica College. Jhada would show his prowess on bass and vocals during the service performing Jimmy Cliff's Many Rivers to Cross and Bob Marley's No Woman No Cry.

The elements would play a major role in Monday's event, as no sooner had the service begun, there was a heavy downpour. This would continue throughout the four-hour-long celebration. However, as officiating minister the Reverend John Scott began his sermon with the opening lines from Dennis Scott's poem The Tightrope Walker...You measure a man by the space that his going makes....there was a clap of thunder, and the audience reacted to this seeming affirmation from the heavens with rapturous applause.

Dexter, who was 80 years old, died at his St Andrew home on August 18. Among his popular works are arrangements for Psalm 150 – O Praise Ye The Lord; Psalm 34 - The Earth is the Lord's; Psalm 27 - The Lord is My Light and My Salvation; Psalms 23 - The Lord is My Shepherd; as well as penning the local Christmas favourites Sing De Chorus, and Run, Come Quick.