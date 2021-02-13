DiCelebritty teams up with 'Skilli'
DiCelebritty enjoyed much success last year with Bounce , featuring Sikka Rhymes. The song's remix included dancehall star Spice, which was also well received.
“I made some great strides in the music biz last year. Bounce helped to put my career on a higher level. It was well received by dancehall fans all over the world. It's the biggest song of my career so far,” he said.
DiCelebritty plans to up the ante this year with VIP featuring Skillibeng.
“The music business is very competitive. You have to work hard to stay in the game. I'm always thinking about how to move forward. So I'm always in the lab cooking up new hits. This new single featuring Skillibeng is going to be a monster hit,” said DiCelebritty.
The Pyyros Govament-produced single was slated to be released on February 5.
Also in the pipeline for DiCelebritty is his debut album, scheduled to be released later this year.
“Most of the songs for the album already recorded it's going to be a huge project. There will be several hot collabs on the album featuring some of the biggest names in the business. We're currently in the process of wrapping production as soon we're done we'll set a release date for the project.”
Some of DiCelebritty's other songs are Money Freedom, Time Zone, Fantasy and Pyyros.
