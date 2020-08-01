DiCelebrityy is fully in charge
DiCelebrityy is amping up promotion of his latest single, Full Charge, released on the Pyyros Govament label in July.
Full Charge has an accompanying video released via the ThepyyrosVevo Channel.
“The video and song dropped the same day. Zojak World Wide posted it and the response has been great. I am asking viewers to share and subscribe my new channel, ThepyyrosVevo Channel, and support the movement,” said DiCelebrityy, whose real name is Adrian Campbell.
The deejay is known for his fashion and unique street slang.
“We are Thepyyros, we bring the fire, the new fire of Capleton 'cause I'm also from St Mary. Lyrically, I bring diversity , new kind of melodies, and flair as I'm also into fashion…very authentic fashion, I dress in an unusual way and I dance to my own beat…never move with the crowd,” he said.
Born in St Ann's Bay, he grew up in Amiel Town in Dressikie, St Mary. He attended Tacky High School in St Mary.
“Music is part of my blood, my DNA, because as far as I can remember, from childhood days, I was always a lover of dancehall and reggae music even before I started writing my own songs,” he said.
He recorded his first song, Motion Wine, in 2012 on his own label, Warm and Easy Recordz. He migrated to the USA in 2015 and was awarded 2019 Artist of the Year in New York and was given a Certificate of Proclamation in 2019 by the mayor in the city of Mt Vernon for his contribution and development of the culture in New York.
DiCelebrityy will follow up the release of Full Charge with Bounce featuring Sikka Rymes.
“The early feedback on Bounce has been great. Mi feel that these songs ah go provide the platform for the breakthrough. Everybody is excited,” he said.
Bounce will be released later this month.
