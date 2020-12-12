Diesel fuels career with high-quality songs

Up-and-coming singer Diesel High is hoping to carve out his spot in the music industry with Fren Dem , produced by Datboi from Small Boxx.

“The response has been great so far, and I will be giving the single a big push in the streets and on social media during the next few weeks,” said the 36-year-old.

Plans for a video are in the works.

“My love for music is so powerful that I took a different road but I dropped right back into music, my first love,” the artiste, whose real name is Garfield Swaby, said.

Born in Manchester, Diesel High grew up between Mandeville and Spanish Town in St Catherine. He, however, migrated to Canada at age 15. He later took a decision to embark on a career in entertainment.

In 2014, he released his first single with the powerful independent label So Unique Records. Then he had follow-up singles with a host of other labels, including Natural Entertainment, J Crazy, Small Box Records, Cornelius Records, and Congress Music.

Over the years, Diesel High built up a decent underground following in the multi-cultural environment of Toronto, but he yearns for success in his homeland.

His other songs include Ghetto Yutes, and Pop Champagne.

“Big things are in the pipeline for 2021,” he said.