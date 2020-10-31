Digicel delivers One Love

Digital operator Digicel promised to give music fans across the world an unforgettable global entertainment experience with their D'Music-powered One Love Together concert, on October 23-24, and it did.

More than 200,000 local online viewers tuned in for the two-day musical extravaganza, hosted by ZJ Sparks and Barry Hype from St Lucia. One Love Together united entertainers from the Caribbean, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and even Africa, to share their sounds with the world while raising funds to provide tablets, devices and Internet access to students in vulnerable communities.

Commenting on the event's success, chief marketing officer for Digicel, Nasha-Monique Douglas, noted, “The widely viewed One Love Together concert formed part of our celebration of Digicel transitioning to a digital operator. It also created an opportunity for us to provide an enjoyable digital experience for our customers, while using that platform to positively impact the lives of those in need.”

Douglas added, “We were very proud to have been able to stream the One Love Together concert via our D'Music app. D'Music is part of our suite of Digicel apps that support our customers' digital lifestyles, 1440 minutes of each day.”

Night one started on a high note with strong performances from across Caribbean acts including Jumo, Dashan Hughes, Marzville, Motto, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Admiral T, and Erica Assai. The Pacific Islands were also well represented with Vanessa Quai from Vanuatu, Inside Out from Fiji, and Archie Tarzy from Papua New Guinea. The highlights of the evening, however, were the high-energy performances by the strong contingent of Jamaican stars including Dre Island, Romain Virgo, Aidonia and Sizzla, who closed the show.

Although the first night seemed impossible to top, Saturday proved even better — pulling out a slew of heavy hitters for a night of pure musical joy. Bringing the heat right from the start was female dancehall superstar Shenseea, followed by reggae singer Tarrus Riley. Also to hit the stage were Caribbean favourites Ezra, V'Ghn, Fadda Fox, Lyrical, Voice, Mr Killa, Jesse Seymour, Dibo D, Problem Child, and Rosegold Legacy. Jamaican Grammy winners Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, and Stephen Marley, and a stellar performance from Afrobeat king Patoranking from Nigeria bring the curtains down on a phenomenal evening.