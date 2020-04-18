Digicel to stream One World concert

One World: Together At Home — a globally televised broadcast in support of the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — will air on SportsMax + and Catch on Digicel Home & Entertainment this evening from 3:00 pm EST.

It will also be available on the PlayGo, SportsMax, and Loop apps.

The following day viewers can experience it on D'Music.

Launched by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization, One World: Together At Home will celebrate the brave health-care workers on the front lines as well as remember those affected by the virus.

Organised in collaboration with Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher.

Commenting on the partnership, Digicel Group Chairman Denis O'Brien said; “At Digicel, our mission is to help create a world where no one gets left behind. That is manifested in our work to connect people across our markets using world-class technology and to connect communities via our philanthropic outreach activities.”

He continued: “On Saturday, 18th April, we will experience a powerful moment of unity as we come together to honour and pay tribute to our front-line health-care workers who put duty ahead of self each and every day. As we celebrate their heroic efforts, One World: Together At Home will also uplift, inform and entertain the at-home audience, who, by staying home, are also playing their vital part in the fight against the pandemic. The Digicel family is humbled by the incredible strength of the human spirit on display and honoured to be part of celebrating it and sharing it with the people of the Caribbean, Central America and Asia Pacific regions.”

The broadcast will feature stories from front-line health-care workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip front-line health-care workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and health care to those who need it most.