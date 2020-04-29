Digicel Unplugged hits high note

Telecommunications firm Digicel continued its series of online performances on Sunday, serving up another healthy dose of strong reggae acts during this COVID-19 crisis.

This edition of Digicel Unplugged featured Grammy Award winner Koffee, rising act Naomi Cowan, and seasoned campaigner Wayne Marshall, and follows on the previous weeks' performers which have included Dre Island, Jamila Falak, Jesse Royal and dancehall king pins Bounty Killer and Beenie Man.

Cowan got the show off to a good start injecting her youthful energy into her performance and got the numbers rising on Digicel's Instagram platform. Her 20-minute set was an eclectic mix of her own works as well as a potpourri of works by other Jamaican acts. She became solemn when she paid tribute to the young Jamaican woman, Jodian Fearon, who died after being denied treatment at several local hospitals, Garnet Silk's Bless Me and Leader by Masicka and Dexter Daps, with its refrain “Blessings a flow like a river”, forming the base of her tribute.

Cowan would round out her stint with her latest single Climbing, which she said was a testament to the resilience of the Jamaican people and the obstacles they are able to surmount despite the challenges, which include the coronavirus.

The “Grammy Baby” was next and she wasted no time in getting into the music that has shot her into stardom over the past three years. Burning, Ragamuffin, Rapture and Ye, her cover of the hit by popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy, all came in rapid-fire succession.

Within 20 minutes Koffee had wrapped up her performance, but not before dropping her hit single Toast on the audience which had doubled during her set and was now nearing the 1200 mark.

The pace continued with Wayne Marshall.

Like he did for the national telethon two week ago, the artiste opened his set with the national patriotic song for schools, I Pledge My Heart Forever. This set a great tone for his performance which took viewers on a trip along the artiste's musical career track.

Marshall in Town, Okay and Overcome were among the stops on the journey. However, his trip would not have been complete without Lord I Pray, his gospel-tinged track which surged to prominence in 2018. It was so poignant that he had to perform twice during the set.

Digicel has been doing the Jamaican artistes and audience a great honour by bringing this series to life and the hope is that other corporate entities will do likewise and offer our various artistes the opportunity to perform for local and international audiences in this way. In doing so, however, care must be taken to maintain the standard of the product as we move forward as the audio quality for this week's show was poor and many viewers complained that the music overpowered the acts on many occasions. This is an easy fix for a product with this much value to the artistes, audiences, reggae music and Jamaica as a whole.