Digicel's tribute to fathers
It'll be a trio of tributes to dads in a special edition of Digicel Unplugged concert series tomorrow. The occasion will feature Tessanne Chin, Romain Virgo, and Matthew Malcolm.
Viewers are invited to tune in at 2:00 pm for this the curtain-closer of online concerts which is beamed live on the D'Music app, Digicel's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages @digiceljamaica.
Highlighting Digicel's decision to celebrate fathers through music, chief marketing officer for Digicel Jamaica, Nasha-Monique Douglas, noted, “Reggae music focuses on unity, togetherness and love, so what better way to commemorate our fathers than through this genre.”
One of reggae's biggest voice, Tessanne Chin, is expected to pay tribute to dads through her performance of timeless classics, including Hide Away, Tumbling Down, and Loving You.
Chin was season five winner of The Voice in 2013.
No stranger to the Digicel stage, Romain Virgo — winner of talent contest Digicel Rising Stars in 2007 —himself a newly minted father, will be treating fans to his extensive catalogue which includes popular songs like LoveSick, In This Together, and Dutty Man.
Opening act Matthew Malcolm is expected to make a lasting impression on viewers.
In bringing the curtains down on another season of memorable performances, Douglas reflected, “The Digicel Unplugged series has been successful in bringing music lovers worldwide together each week to share in positive, uplifting, and enjoyable musical experiences. We are so grateful for all the talented artistes who helped us showcase the wonders of Jamaican music to a global audience and of course, the incredible fans who week after week tuned in and kept the party going strong.”
With eight editions that featured reggae, dancehall, and gospel, Digicel Unplugged quickly rose to become Jamaica's most viewed and highly anticipated online entertainment event, garnering audiences of over 60,000 viewers.
