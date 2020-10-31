Ding Dong does it for charity

CHARITY begins at home was what the dancehall singjay Ding Dong must have had in mind when he handed out several Kindle tablets to children in his community of Nannyville in Kingston recently.

According to the entertainer, several children in the community were without the necessary resources to participate in virtual classes after schools closed their doors due to the novel coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

“Just a few pics with some of the handoffs of tablets to some of the kids in my community NANNY VILLE,” the dancer cum singjay wrote on Instagram.

“I made a purchase of tablets for the kids because of the homeschooling situation [due to] COVID-19, and reached out to my company, my brand @gracefoods and they immediately doubled my purchase.”

He shared five pictures with children receiving their tablets. However, the Grace Foods brand ambassador did not reveal how many were donated.

Hailing from the Nannyville community in Kingston, Ding Dong (given name is Kemar Ottey) started out as a dancer. He first recorded for producer Danny Champagnie. He later made a guest appearance on Voicemail's Wacky Dip (Tribute to Bogle), which was produced by Don Corleon. He was also featured on Voicemail's next hit Ready to Party, which was also produced by Champagnie.

However, the first solo hit he earned came via New York-based Ricky Blaze, who worked on the infectious Bad Man Forward Bad Man Pull Up, which not only topped local charts, but also got ample rotation on New York's influential Hot 97 FM.

In 2009 he scored again with Holiday, featuring singer Chevaughn Clayton.

His other songs include Flairy, Fling, Yeng Yeng and Cha Cha Bwoy.