Ding Dong promotes safe Internet use

TEENS logging onto FLOW's Safer Internet Day (SID) 2021 Virtual Teen Summit on Tuesday, not only received energetic performances from Ding Dong and The Ravers, but a serious message about online safety.

The occasion was viewd on Flow Jamaica's Facebook and YouTube pages.

“Be careful what oonu post online. The things you are posting can invite vultures. A whole heap of vultures out deh, so don't post anything too revealing,” said Ding Dong.

He was making reference to photo- and video-driven sites, including Instagram and YouTube, which are popular among teenagers. Flow's 2021 Safer Internet Week of activities fall under the global theme 'Together for a Better Internet', which calls for stakeholders, businesses and people worldwide to make the Internet safer for all, especially the young and seniors.

“People ah go take set pon unnu pon Instagram and unno must know how unno respond,” he added, noting that his delivery would be leveraged in patois, because: “Mi want unno fi hear weh mi a seh.”

He continued: “No follow nobody go anywhere, go school, get an education, find a Bible and read, read, read, read till God come. The world wicked out deh.”

Of course, Ding Dong also directed a message for parents and guardians to monitor their children's activities in the digital space.

“Parents, run through your 'pickey dem' phone sometimes, and if you see anything degrading, please 'nuh mek dem' post it,” he added.

The occasion saw the dancehall choreographer and his Ravers Clavers outfit performing hit songs including Fling and Genna Bounce.

The event, hosted by Flow Jamaica, a subsidiary of leading communications company Liberty Latin America (LLA), which joined others in the group of companies to celebrate Safer Internet Day.

The LLA group coordinated several activities across the region, focusing on the importance of digital responsibility and measures for safer Internet use.