Disc jock gets 30 months for cocaine
MONTEGO Bay disc jock and party promoter Christopher “Crazy Chris” Samuels was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release on cocaine trafficking and related charges when he appeared in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina on Monday.
Samuels, 37, is a selector on St James-based CC Ent Sound. He was sentenced by Chief US District Judge Frank D Whitney and is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County jail.
According to filed court documents, in November 2018, Samuels flew into the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (Charlotte airport) onboard a flight originating in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Samuels was scheduled to connect in Charlotte, and fly the same day to New York City. Court records show that, upon entry into the United States, Samuels' suitcase and backpack were inspected by CBP agents at the airport. Samuels was sent to secondary inspection, during which time CBP (Customs and Border Protection) officers X-rayed Samuels' luggage. Upon further inspection, CBP officers, working jointly with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), discovered two taped bags weighing approximately two kilograms of cocaine, hidden within the suitcase's bottom liners.
As Samuels previously admitted in court, he intended to deliver the cocaine to co-conspirators located in New Jersey. Samuels pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and unlawful importation of cocaine into the United States.
He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
In a separate case, stylist Keshon Hawthorne was sentenced to 33 months in prison and three years of supervised release for smuggling cocaine on Thursday. He was on the same flight and more than one kilogram of cocaine was found hidden inside his two suitcases.
Judge Whitney also handed down his sentence.
The case took undercover officers two years to crack.
--- BB
