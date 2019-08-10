DJ Celcius drops Summa anthem

IT'S the dream of most pop artistes to have a summer hit song. DJ Celcius is among the ambitious, and he hopes to score big with Summa Pon Mi.

Released on August 6, Summa Pon Mi was actually recorded four years ago. Co-produced by DJ Celcius and Victor Simpson, it features deejay Dezi.

With school on summer break and parties aplenty in Jamaica, DJ Celcius believes the time is right to unveil Summa Pon Mi.

“It relevant to have a summer song in your catalogue because the summer holidays is not only the longest, but it's that time of year when the country have the most high-profile stage shows and parties,” he said. “My concept for a summer song was to find that melody that is so contagious that even when it's not summer the song must be in your head; Summa Pon Mi is that song.”

Born in Kingston, DJ Celcius (real name Richard Stewart) has been recording for over 10 years. Some of his previous songs are Don't Scatter Roses, Love You Like Mi Love Miself and the environmentally-conscious Jamaica Landlord.

The latter is produced by Grub Cooper of the Fabulous Five. Like Summa Pon Mi, it was recorded several years ago, but given its relevant message he decided to re-release it recently.

“It has a humour to it but is seriously considered by many as a song that the government and the entire Jamaica must embrace because it speak to the need to clean up Jamaica,” he explained.

— Howard Campbell