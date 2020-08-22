DJ Delano holds the keys

BILLBOARD charting DJ Delano is teaming up with Beenie Man for The Keys. It was released yesterday via Renaissance Disco/Therapist Music imprints.

“It's always great working with Beenie Man. To be honest, my son (DJ 3D) and I voiced this track a couple of years ago and I wanted a fresh sound. So I linked DJ Buddha and we came up with an idea then linked Steve Andreas to help us to complete the idea. Coming from my remix background, I always try to remix my own productions just like how I did with Or Wah by Capleton,” Delano told the Jamaica Observer.

Sean Wedderburn also contributed to the project.

According to Delano, The Keys is an introduction to a yet-to-be-titled album that he and DJ Buddha are working on. It is slated to feature various artistes with a blend of various musical genres.

The Keys is Delano's first production in three years. His last project was 2017's My Team by Serani.

Founder of the award-winning Renaissance Disco sound system, Delano ventured into the area of remixes in 1995. He later moved into music production in 2000.

Among his popular remixes are Bounty Killer's Nitro Mix and, Dancehall Queen by Beenie Man and Chevelle Franklyn, which charted on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart in 1997.

Delano (full name Delano Thomas) has earned enviable success with hit rhythms such as Rebirth, Tunda Clap, Stepz, Ice Breaka and Quick Draw. His production of Sean Paul's We Be Burnin earned him his first Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 single.