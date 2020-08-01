DJ King Kenny is back
Prior to moving to Germany, DJ King Kenny made his name as a sound system selector. He worked on Barrel, a small community sound in Clarendon.
Having settled in Germany 13 years ago, he later plied his trade on sound systems such as Heavy Loud and Sun Sound Family before starting Lava Ground. He sought to help promote reggae and dancehall music by venturing into events promotion.
“I promote events all over Europe and I even had my own music festival called One Love Heart Music Festival. I also did Jamaican/German Linkup among others,” said DJ King Kenny.
He recently released the song Back Fi a Bend. Released on Jahcanaz Records imprint, it was produced by Solydz, a Jamaican producer who resides in Denmark.
Prior to Back Fi a Bend, he released songs including Never Find a Girl Like You, Sidung, I Love Your Body and Show Me the Wine.
Having settled in Germany, DJ King Kenny pursued studies at the O.V.B. Versicherungen Institute where he studied insurance management. He also did a course in Food and Beverage in Jamaica at MCI Academy.
Born Keneil Rayon Robinson, DJ King Kenny is originally from the community of Spalding in Manchester. He later relocated to Clarendon. He presently resides in Hanover, the capital of the state of Lower Saxony in Germany.
