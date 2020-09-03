Mackerel upbeat

VETERAN deejay Major Mackerel has lost a portion of his right leg to diabetes. He is currently recovering at Nuttall Memorial Hospital in Kingston.

“Mi lose piece mi a foot, but mi still have a 'whola' life,” Major Mackerel told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The 52-year-old, who has been battling diabetes for the past three decades, said he came close to death's door.

“Mi did a look pon Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, an' Sugar Minott over di other path an' mi sey: 'Mi nah come over deh wid unu!',” he said.

Marley died in May 1981, while Brown passed away in July 1999. Minott, a dancehall legend, died in July 2010.

“I've been diabetic for di last 30 years, so all of di years yuh hear 'bout Major Mackerel, mi diabetic an' insulin dependent. It attack one of mi foot; it poison mi foot an' poison mi body,” he said.

The deejay said his life-changing surgery took place last Thursday.

“Mi lose piece of mi foot... below mi knee on di right foot. So as soon as mi heal up, mi deh back all over di world,” said Major Mackerel, who has received an outpouring of love from the entertainment fraternity and fans.

“Uncle Freddie [McGregor] come give mi a check. Mi waan fi say thanks to all di artiste dem — Spragga Benz, di Sound Wave family, Merciless, Junior Cat, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Elephant Man, Konshens, Assassin [Agent Sasco] ... di whola di man dem weh send out support; the racehorse circuit 'cause mi love di racehorse thing. Everybody weh speak highly. Remember Major Mackerel did a wonderful job in my time of prime and mi neva show off pon nuh body, mi neva left nobody a road, mi neva close nuh door pon nobody an' mi neva badmind nobody. I'm grateful for all di people who make dis ordeal easier for me,” he said.

“Mi lose mi friend Pad Anthony... let mi use this opportunity to send condolences to his friends, family and everyone around him.”

Singer Pad Anthony, a popular sound system figure in the 1980s, died on August 28. He was 57. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

Major Mackerel also spoke highly of Dr Dean Wright of Medical Associates, as well as the courteous staff there and Nuttall Memorial Hospital.

Major Mackerel, given name Garfield Dixon, started plying his trade in 1978. He reaped success in the 1980s with a slew of hit songs, including Don Man, Pretty Looks Done, Dutty Bungle, Miss Getty Getty, Labba Mouth, and Cow Cod.

He migrated to the United States in the late 1990s. In 2009, he grabbed headlines but not for his music. He was the victim of a vicious attack that left him with wounds inflicted by a man wielding a Samurai sword.

According to reports from police in New York, the artiste was slashed across the head and hand in a fight outside his East Flatbush home by a jealous husband.