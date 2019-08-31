DJ Natural on a journey
DJ Natural (DJ Andrew Rodney) believes that his chosen career, music, is a spiritual calling.
“People call me 'Natural' because of my natural energy towards music, I have an instinctive connection with music. As a teenager, music called to me. Now, I can create any mood that a party needs and I play all genres of music; I was just ordained to play music for people,” he said.
“When people go to a club or an event, they want to be transformed, swept away in a fantasy, lose themselves — and that is why study all genres of music so I can create the right vibe for every occasion,” he continued.
He grew up in the Grant's Pen area where he attended New Day All-Age, and furthered his education doing courses at Excelsior Community College. Having spent many years playing at major local nightclubs, he has fine-tuned his sound to perfection.
“I have mastered the art of playing tracks that get you tapping your feet and nodding your head without you realising it — regardless of genre, tempo, style or release date,” he said.
A very active member of his local community, Andrew is also an entrepreneur and promoter, hosting his own parties and events. He made the decision to go to Trinidad a few years ago to play at a club there, and he quickly gained a following.
“I have been to Trinidad on multiple occasions now. I have a real fan base over there and it happened because I took a chance to broaden my horizons and started to play at a club, and everything took off from there,” DJ Natural said.
He has played at such events as Trinidad Carnival, Brough Day, and lymes at several nightclubs.
“Right now, I am going to the next level with my music; I have a couple of possible bookings for international markets as well,” he said.
