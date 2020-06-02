DJ Stretch still in the mix

ALANZO “DJ Stretch” Miller sat on the idea of opening a juice bar for some time. With a reduction in revenue from playing at live events as a result of COVID-19, the popular South Florida disc jockey finally opened Stretch's Juice Bar.

Located at his home in Fort Lauderdale, it was officially launched on May 18.

“The idea to open my juice bar came from being a personal trainer and seeing the miseducation behind healthy foods. I'm trying to help people understand that most of our medicine is in our natural foods,” DJ Stretch told the Jamaica Observer on the weekend.

He said to date, his clientele has been receptive.

“Business has been going good. I have received a lot of support from the immediate people around me and it's reaching more and more people every day, especially through social media,” said DJ Stretch.

He added, “I have had this idea before COVID-19 but it has helped me to start this business earlier than I expected. Being a DJ is not my only source of income but it is a big part of it.”

Along with his brother DJ Brad, DJ Stretch started Extatic Sound one year ago. Previously, he did a stint with West Palm Beach-based Black Supreme sound system. He and his brother were also members of Firm Music sound system.

DJ Stretch has other business ventures including a tax preparation office. He also handles credit repair as well as personal and business funding for clients.

The juices he prepares come in three flavours — Sunset Flame, Nine Mile Cleanse and Soursop Mountain.

“The Sunset Flame is made with turmeric, carrots, mango, sea moss and ginger; while Nine Mile Cleanse is made with spirulina, kale, spinach, ginseng, agave, banana, sea moss and almond milk. Soursop Mountain's ingredients include soursop, apple, chia seeds, banana, agave and maca powder,” he disclosed. “Each drink contains sea moss which boosts the immune system and also good health,” he assured.

DJ Stretch is originally from a small community called Fort George in St Ann. He migrated to South Florida 12 years ago.