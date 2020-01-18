DJ Venom to be buried today
THE funeral service for FAME FM disc jock Raymond “DJ Venom” Peart is scheduled for the Boulevard Baptist Church on Washington Boulevard in Kingston today at 10:00 am.
Interment follows in the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.
Peart, 40, died after receiving injuries in a motorcycle accident along the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine on Monday, November 25.
According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, Peart was driving his Honda CBR along the Spanish Town Bypass en route to Old Harbour in St Catherine when he collided with 21-year-old Abigail Rowe in the vicinity of March Pen Road. Both sustained multiple injuries and were transported to the Spanish Town Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The investigations are ongoing.
FAME FM, part of the RJRGLEANER group of companies. Peart hosted a slot on Sundays from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm called Slow Down.
He was remembered for his work ethic and productive spirit.
“He was very proud to be a radio practitioner. He was very passionate about radio and music. It was obvious that he thought and planned and prepared. There is no one memory that you can pick out to remember him for. When you know someone for many years, you make a lot of memories. But it was his passion for what he did that I will never forget,” said his colleague Collin Hines, in a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer.
More than 400 people lost their lives on the roadways in 2019.
— Brian Bonitto
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy