DJ Venom to be buried today

THE funeral service for FAME FM disc jock Raymond “DJ Venom” Peart is scheduled for the Boulevard Baptist Church on Washington Boulevard in Kingston today at 10:00 am.

Interment follows in the Meadowrest Memorial Gardens in St Catherine.

Peart, 40, died after receiving injuries in a motorcycle accident along the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine on Monday, November 25.

According to reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, Peart was driving his Honda CBR along the Spanish Town Bypass en route to Old Harbour in St Catherine when he collided with 21-year-old Abigail Rowe in the vicinity of March Pen Road. Both sustained multiple injuries and were transported to the Spanish Town Hospital where they were pronounced dead. The investigations are ongoing.

FAME FM, part of the RJRGLEANER group of companies. Peart hosted a slot on Sundays from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm called Slow Down.

He was remembered for his work ethic and productive spirit.

“He was very proud to be a radio practitioner. He was very passionate about radio and music. It was obvious that he thought and planned and prepared. There is no one memory that you can pick out to remember him for. When you know someone for many years, you make a lot of memories. But it was his passion for what he did that I will never forget,” said his colleague Collin Hines, in a previous interview with the Jamaica Observer.

More than 400 people lost their lives on the roadways in 2019.

— Brian Bonitto