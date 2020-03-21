DJs give online party thumbs up

Following Wednesday night's successful staging of Big Par Online, DJ Kashmatic believes virtual parties have the potential to become more popular in Jamaica.

“That's a no-brainer. Internet Radio streams bring the party to you and you fully get the same vibe as if you were at an actual event, all while being in the comfort and safety of your own home,” the deejay, whose given name is Kashani Wallace, told the Jamaica Observer.

The temporary ban on public gatherings to control the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) inspired Keanu “Shotbydeth” Gordon to put on the largest online party the country had ever seen. Over 5000 patrons “attended” the event via online radio platform Radiolize.

Meanwhile, Kashmatic — who is also an entertainment and cultural enterprise management major at the University of the West Indies, Mona campus — said although he played on internet streams before, Wednesday marked a huge milestone for him.

“The experience was completely surreal. It was my first time playing for such a large audience and was shown a lot of love from the people that were tuned in both locally and internationally,” the 21-year-old said.

Musical selections were also provided by ZJ Chrome and DJ Mac.

Kashmatic, who has been a deejay for five years, noted that most of his bookings for March have been postponed. However, this is not deterrent for him, as music has always been his passion.

“I just really loved music from a tender age. I couldn't even go to sleep without hearing music as a child and then, to top things off, I really like making people enjoy themselves,” he said.

Meanwhile, DJ Mac (given name Jason McDowell) added that he and his colleagues always come up with solutions to combat obstacles.

“Everyone was home, unable to go out because of COVID-19 and wanting to hear [music] so we capitalised on that. As youths, we always find creative ways to get our voice out,” he told the Observer.

Like Kashmatic, Wednesday's event was remarkable for him, as his journey to recognition was difficult.

“It was definitely not easy at all [when my career just started]. The fight was unbearable just to get my name out there. Being me, I found different ways to play the music which eventually got me the attention I needed to propel and do more things,” Mac added.