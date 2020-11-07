Doblin gets brawling

After a brief stint in radio, one-time presenter Doblin Jackson has his eyes set on a career in music.

The deejay released his sophomore single Out and Brawling in September. Linstead-based Imotionz Music produced it.

“I've always been into music. Growing up in church, I saw my uncle playing the piano. I always used to fool around the piano but the elders would keep me off it because I didn't know what I was doing, of course. When I was much older, a lady from church bought me a toy keyboard which I practiced on, until I was able to play the church keyboard,” Doblin explained.

He continued, “I also sang on the choir and did solo performances. I officially got into music because I had a different kind of musical interest. While the normal Jamaican would stick to reggae or dancehall, I was more into hip hop, R&B, EDM and Trance. So I wanted to be able to mix those with my dancehall culture.”

Doblin made his musical debut last year with So Much, which was produced by Silver Birds Records.

He shared the inspiration behind Out and Brawling.

“I was inspired to do the song while I was washing some dishes in the kitchen and all of a sudden I just felt a vibe and the lyrics came to mind. I then paused washing the dishes and started writing the lyrics before I forgot them.”

Doblin worked as an on-air presenter at ZIP FM for a little over a year. He has no plans to return to radio.

“I got into radio while I was working at a hotel in Westmoreland in 2018. After my day shift, I got back to my quarters, jumped on Facebook and started scrolling, then I saw an advertisement for a presenter position at ZIP 103 FM and it sparked my interest. I applied and got the job. I was there for a year and eight months,” he recalled.

Said Doblin, “I don't plan on returning to radio, that was a past job. My music is my future.”

Doblin is from the small district of Banbury in Linstead. After completing studies at the Victoria All-Age School, he went on to St Jago High School.

“My long-term goals for music are to keep writing good songs just like Out and Brawling and even better songs that people will love. I also want to inspire young people to do what they love and never to give up. I also want my music to fuel my businesses, just as how Jay-Z has Roc Nation and Kanye has Yeezy. That's my aim,” he said.