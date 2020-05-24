Don Reid goes to film
DON Reid, the bank manager-turned-songwriter and recording artiste, has released a short film chronicling his life story entitled I Know Who I Am .
The film depicts his triumph over an emotionally traumatic and impoverished childhood after being abandoned by his biological mother and left in the care of a stranger at two years old.
The 12-minute-long short was shot on location in his childhood hometown of Claremont, St Ann, and takes viewers on a journey into Reid's life, centred around the Claremont market where he was raised by the elderly woman known in the community as “Miss Lou”.
The film has been released on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram under the artiste's official account, TheDonReidShow. It is also on more than 35 digital platforms such as iTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.
Don Reid first burst onto the entertainment scene in September 2018 with the single Hospital Food, and later followed up with Courts, a parody of the hit single Toast by Grammy-winning artiste Koffee.
He is currently working on his début EP entitled Boomshots which features eight tracks set to reggae/dancehall-infused rhythms. Although a newcomer to the industry, Don Reid believes he can deliver just as well as the veterans.
“My mission is to build a brand that is recognisable locally and internationally, and deliver great music with intelligent lyrics and excellent arrangements,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy