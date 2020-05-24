Don Reid goes to film

DON Reid, the bank manager-turned-songwriter and recording artiste, has released a short film chronicling his life story entitled I Know Who I Am .

The film depicts his triumph over an emotionally traumatic and impoverished childhood after being abandoned by his biological mother and left in the care of a stranger at two years old.

The 12-minute-long short was shot on location in his childhood hometown of Claremont, St Ann, and takes viewers on a journey into Reid's life, centred around the Claremont market where he was raised by the elderly woman known in the community as “Miss Lou”.

The film has been released on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram under the artiste's official account, TheDonReidShow. It is also on more than 35 digital platforms such as iTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

Don Reid first burst onto the entertainment scene in September 2018 with the single Hospital Food, and later followed up with Courts, a parody of the hit single Toast by Grammy-winning artiste Koffee.

He is currently working on his début EP entitled Boomshots which features eight tracks set to reggae/dancehall-infused rhythms. Although a newcomer to the industry, Don Reid believes he can deliver just as well as the veterans.

“My mission is to build a brand that is recognisable locally and internationally, and deliver great music with intelligent lyrics and excellent arrangements,” he said.