Don Scrue looks for gratification
The novel coronavirus pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for Brooklyn-based dancehall artiste Don Scrue whose latest EP has been drawing a lot of attention.
“The pandemic slowed down a lot of physical movements, but this [the EP] definitely pick up online as far as sales and streaming. With everyone home now they really get a chance to tune in, so this means more content online,” the singjay, whose given name is Michael Golding, told the Jamaica Observer.
Titled Sensual Gratification, the four-track project was released on September 11. It was co-produced by RDM Entertainment and the singjay's Warrior Squad Ent label.
The 31-year-old gave an insight of the project.
“This EP focuses on the females. It's something a little different from what I generally do. It took me roughly a week to complete this project. I already knew what I was going to do, so the process wasn't that hard,” he said.
The tracklist includes Hypnotize; What You Like; and Ride with Me featuring Varijo and Yah Suh, which peaked at number two on the Nigerian iTunes Reggae charts.
The EP and singles have also charted in the US, Ghana, and Ukraine.
Don Scrue, who hails from Clarendon, is a past student of Edwin Allen High School in the parish.
“My style of music is all about reality, things that make sense. I do all types of music – songs about girls, party songs, 'gangster' songs and just general topics based on what I see happening around me,” he said.
His latest EP follows two previous compilations that were released this year – Still Person of Interest which was released in May and 3845, released in July.
Don Scrue said fans can expect more projects soon.
“Five years from now I should have a few hit songs under my belt and my name stamp and seal in music,” he told the Observer.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy