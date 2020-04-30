Don Simar rallies to battle

FLEDGLING dancehall deejay Don Simar sees himself as critical in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. He has been using Instagram encouraging Jamaicans to adhere to social distancing and other protocols.

“Being a leader amongst my peers means that I have become the voice of the youths 'cause that's one of the things I want to be; a voice of the downtrodden and disenfranchised. That's why I have been warning people of how serious this COVID-19 thing is and championing good hygiene and social distancing,” said the 18-year-old.

Up to yesterday morning, Jamaica registered 364 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths.

Don Simar is working on a debut EP, slated for release later this year on the World Universal Records/Empire imprint. The set will include songs like Leff Him, Shakey, and Careful, a song about social distancing and personal hygiene.

Don Simar (real name Simar Patterson) hails from Penlyne Castle community located in St Thomas. He attended Penlyne Castle Primary, before completing his secondary education at Seaforth High School where he graduated with five subjects.

He recorded his first song, Leff Him, in December 2019 and hasn't looked back since.

“Music is a great way to communicate messages to the people, that's why it's so powerful and I am grateful for the support of the communities in St Thomas,” he said.

— Kediesha Perry