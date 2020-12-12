Donai sounds the alarm

Singjay Donai is cranking up promotion on Alarm , which he believes will be a breakthrough for his career.

“I'm currently promoting Alarm for mainly the overseas market and the feedback was so great that I recently shot the video for the song as well. I am also promoting another song, I'll Be There, for the radio and the European market, so in many ways, 2020 is proving to be a good year for me,” the artiste, whose real name is Donai Singleton, said.

Alarm was released on the Smoky Rose Music label in October 2020 and is available on all digital platforms. I'll Be There, released a few months ago, is on the Dev Tony Records label.

“I am versatile. I don't worry about genres; no segregation in music. Once we can catch the vibe and energy, we just try to be creative, who knows? Maybe we can create a new genre one day through fusion and experimentation,” he said.

One of those vibes spawned Let Whoeva, which experiments with Afrobeats.

Donai hails from east Kingston. He honed his skills performing at talent shows. With the help of musician/mentor Franklyn “Bubbla'' Waul, Donai started to work on his craft. He recorded his first single entitled Ooh La Ayy.

The singjay plans to release a mixtape soon in 2021 that shows off some of the experimentation and fusion of different genres.

“Music is my art form and the world is my canvass, just look out for great songs from Donai,” he said.