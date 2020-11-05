Donsome back with Donsome back with Black Tears rhythm

A DECADE after releasing the roots-reggae inspired project Crime Stop rhythm, producer Adrian “Donsome” Hanson is back on the beat.

His latest effort is the Black Tears rhythm, set for release on November 6 on the Donsome Records imprint. The project features acts including Marcia Griffiths, Anthony B, Lutan Fyah, Glen Washington, Chezidek and Bugle.

He told the Jamaica Observer why he felt it necessary to release a project of this nature at this time.

“I think the time is right for a roots rhythm where you can hear the real pain in the voices of the artistes. The songs bring messages of hope and based on what black people are experiencing today, the Black Tears rhythm fits right in,” said Hanson.

Reggae queen Marcia Griffiths sings the title track, Black Tears in which she tackles the pain that black people are facing globally; this positive message should resonate with music lovers.

Anthony B — one of reggae's most prolific roots singers — addresses the danger that we face in the world today with the track So Dangerous. Bugle makes a strong case for survival on Allow Me to Live, while Donsome newly signed artiste Korexx shows his versatility with his debut roots-reggae track Still A Win.

Other tracks include Crying (Justice) by Tommy B; Holding on to a Feeling (Glen Washington); Bad Seed (Chezidek); So Dangerous (Anthony B); Yuh Ungrateful (Lutan Fyah); and Fry Bone (Perfect Giddimani).

Hailing from Clarendon, Hanson grew up in Portmore, St Catherine. He migrated to the United States more than a decade ago and has been involved in music ever since.

Mama Bawl by Gyptian, Lost Our Way (I-Octane), Famine and Drought (I-Wayne) as well as compilation sets including Reggae Grass Roots, Reggae in My Heart and the Roots Drop rhythm, are among the projects he has been associated with.