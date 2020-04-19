Double dames

A week ago the nominations for the annual Actor Boy Awards were announced and actresses Dahlia Harris and Rosie Murray both have two nominations in the same category — Best Actress in a Lead Role.

Harris has been nominated for her work in Patrick Brown's Straight Jacket, as well as her own work Case of the Ex, while Murray is recognised for her work in Face The Truth and It Stops Here.

Both actresses, who have won Actor Boy Awards in previous years, are pleased and shocked by the double nominations for the work they have put in on the Jamaican theatre stage for the period under review by the Actor Boy Awards committee.

“In this time of COVID-19 I was at mi yaad watching the nominations. And It left me pleasantly surprised. That is always the feeling following these events. I never saw all the work which was on stage during the period, and I know my colleagues always put out good work. So the truth is, I never know what I am up against. So to come out with two acting nominations is just great,” Harris told the Jamaica Observer.

Murray, too, was caught a little off guard with her nominations.

“I was at home and had duly prepared myself to watch the announcement of the nominations which were online due to the COVID-19 restrictions. So I set up my laptop on my patio and prepared to watch, but I fell asleep. I was awoken from by doze by the messages coming in on my phone; it just kept going off. I quickly glanced at one of the messages and noticed it said 'Congratulations on your nominations.' I thought it was a typo and moved to another message and it also mentioned nominations. So I had to go on the Actor Boy page to check out these nominations. And there it was.”

Murray said, while she well aware that her work in Its Stops Here may be in the running for a nomination , she did not remember that Face The Truth had also been staged during the period under review.

“I am so pleased and, most importantly, grateful for these nominations for these strikingly contrasting characters. Miss Naughton from Face The Truth was a refined, little English lady. She was about 70 years old, wore very formal attire, and spoke the Queen's English. Duchess from It Stops Here, on the other hand, was the opposite. She was one of those ghetto fabulous women who wore a blonde wig and tight clothes and was encouraging her young daughter to stay in an abusive relationship with an older man.”

Interestingly, Harris also commented on the difference in her two characters — Cathy, the dancehall diva from Case of the Ex and Ellie, the more sedate, fashion designer she played in Straight Jacket.

“I enjoyed playing both characters, as they both required different acting skills to bring the character to life. At the end of the day it was such a range of emotions that had to be put into each. For Straight Jacket I really don't know to this day if that woman gave her husband 'jacket' as, like so many women who are in that situation, I had to push it into a far place and convince myself that it never happened. So I had to take myself there to make the character real. I had fun with Cathy, but it was also a challenge to show the human side of this dancehall diva who, at the end of the day, was missing love. So I had to work on her soft, tender side, while portraying that tough exterior,” said Harris.

Neither actress is ready to speak to a favourite character, or which could possibly edge out the other for the coveted trophy.

“How does one compete with oneself,” asked Murray. “The challenge as an actress is always to lose oneself in the roles we are called upon to play. The hope is that we are convincing and the audience enjoys the performance. I am just giving thanks that two years after my health scare I am back on stage doing what I love. There were times when I wondered if it would have been possible again. So I am just grateful. I will leave it up to the judges to determine how this year's awards will go,” she continued.

The category of Best Actress in a Lead Role is rounded out by Faith Lynch in Common Sense and Audrey Reid in 56 East Avenue.

Harris not only has these two nominations, but her own production, Case of the Ex, is also nominated for eight awards, including Best New Jamaican Play, Best Comedy, Best Sound Design, Best Drama, and Best Director. The play also received two nods for Best Original Song, I Don't Want to Live Without You, written by Harris, Conroy Wilson, and Paul Stennett and Ex Man a de Best Man, penned by Harris, Wilson, and Grub Cooper.

Harris and Murray are both using these times to be reflective on how the theatre space has, and will continue to change in light of COVID-19. Both had plans for work disrupted by the pandemic and the accompanying instructions for social distancing. This includes international touring dates for Murray's one-woman revue Slice of Life.

Both actresses see brilliant opportunities emerging to use their talent to create web content.

“I am basically writing down my notes, just documenting what is happening around us with this coronavirus. Not just my experiences, but those around me as well. These and other material will definitely come in handy. We will have to record and just put these works out there online for our people to enjoy. It will not be the same. Nothing compares to the energy, synergy, and reaction of a live audience. But the truth is the world will not be the same... that includes theatre,” said Murray.

“The technology that all of us were either afraid of, or never knew, will have to become our friends. We are behind, as there are many including vloggers and other social media personalities who have made much use of this space. Our advantage lies in our experience and knowledge. So it is up to us to translate that to this format. A theatre can only hold a certain amount of patrons. In this space we have the opportunity to reach a much bigger audience. Let us see this as an opportunity,” Harris shared.