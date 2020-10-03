DP Coombs joins COVID-19 fight

GOSPEL singer DP Coombs says he is doing his part to assist in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The Seventh-day Adventist member is often seen in his Nissan van, with loudspeakers attached, patrolling inner-city communities and spreading the Ministry of Health messages to thousands. These messages include: social distancing, regular sanitising, and the wearing of masks.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer Coombs said: “As a servant of God I am so honoured doing these messages. It's something I love, educating Jamaicans in some of the deepest areas in the inner cities. I have over 20 communities to reach out to and these include Waterhouse, Denham Town to the upscale communit[ies] like Cherry Gardens in St Andrew.”

As an artiste, Coombs also injects his twist into the COVID-19 prevention messages.

As of yesterday morning in Jamaica nearly 6,500 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while the death toll stood at 116.

Coombs, who dubs himself a town crier, said he has been using his van to promote artistes for years such as DJ Nicholas and Papa San. He is also promoting young acts with positive messages such as responsible fatherhood.

Therefore, when he was recently contracted by the Ministry of Health, it did not come as a surprise.

“I have done several messages for the Government in the past and they were pleased...and it came at the right time because with the financial strains experienced by some of my regular clients, this contract has filled those gaps,” he said.

DP Coombs (given name Derrick Coombs) was born in Norman Gardens, Kingston. He recorded his first song, Charity, in 1997 under his P.M.R. music label. His other songs include Dem A Go Halla Halla and his latest offering Only One Thing Makes Sense, which implores Jamaicans to turn to God.