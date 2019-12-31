My Top 10 Reggae Songs — Dr Dennis Howard

In celebration of reggae's 50th anniversary, The Jamaica Observer publishes the personal Top 10 reggae song picks of all time by well-known personalities.

1) Fig Tree – Bunny Wailer

2) Ride Natty Ride – Bob

Marley and the Wailers

3) Caress Me Girl – Dennis

Brown

4) Declararation of Rights –

The Abbysinians

5) Right Time – The Mighty

Diamonds

6) Stepping outa Babylon –

Marcia Griffiths

7) Fade Away – Junior Byles8) Blood Money – Protoje

9) Solid as A Rock – Sizzla

10) Swell Headed – Burning

Spear