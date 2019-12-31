My Top 10 Reggae Songs — Dr Dennis Howard
In celebration of reggae's 50th anniversary, The Jamaica Observer publishes the personal Top 10 reggae song picks of all time by well-known personalities.
1) Fig Tree – Bunny Wailer
2) Ride Natty Ride – Bob
Marley and the Wailers
3) Caress Me Girl – Dennis
Brown
4) Declararation of Rights –
The Abbysinians
5) Right Time – The Mighty
Diamonds
6) Stepping outa Babylon –
Marcia Griffiths
7) Fade Away – Junior Byles8) Blood Money – Protoje
9) Solid as A Rock – Sizzla
10) Swell Headed – Burning
Spear
