Dream Weekend heads to New York

After 10 successful years in Negril, promoters of Dream Weekend have decided to spread their wings. Come August 28-30, New York City partygoers will experience the popular event at Brooklyn Hangar.

According to Carlos Philpotts of promoters Dream Entertainment, extensive research was done before the decision to expand to the Big Apple.

“We always do in-depth research before taking on new projects and Dream Weekend New York is no different. Several of our directors went to New York to do site visits, meet with suppliers and government officials as part of the preparation. We also of course did extensive market surveys and sought feedback from opinion leaders and promoters throughout the US,” he explained.

Philpotts added that tapping into the New York market meant greater exposure for the Dream Weekend brand, as New York City is home to arguably the largest Caribbean community in the United States.

“Dream Weekend New York will give some people who have not had a chance to attend our events an experience that we are confident will prompt them to come to Jamaica for Dream Weekend Negril. It is a true win for Brand Jamaica,” he said.

As for plans to take the event to other parts of the US, Philpotts stated: “Our intention is to spread the event to all regions that our core audience for Negril comes from, so you will definitely see Dream Weekend in other territories as time goes on.”

The artiste line-up and schedule of events for Dream Weekend New York will be announced shortly.