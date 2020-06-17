Dream Weekend put on hold

ORGANISERS of Negril summer party series Dream Weekend have pulled the plug on this year's staging. Safety concerns associated with the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was cited as the reason.

“After numerous meetings and continuous dialogue with the various ministries of government that govern entertainment in Jamaica, we have been advised that due to the continued danger of COVID-19, large festivals like our beloved Dream Weekend Jamaica will not be permitted to happen during the summer of 2020. Thus, we have no choice but to postpone our staging of this event from August 5-9, 2020 to August 5-9, 2021,” read a release on Monday from Dream Entertainment, organisers of Dream Weekend.

“While a few of you may be disappointed, through discussions directly with many of our Dreamers, we realise that most of you are still not comfortable at the thought of partying with thousands of your fellow patrons, with very little opportunity for social distancing,” it continued.

As of Tuesday morning, Jamaica recorded 10 deaths and 621 people tested positive for COVID-19. Several restrictions are in place, including the wearing of masks in public spaces and gatherings.

Dream Weekend tickets purchased for this year's event will be valid for next year's staging, in keeping with the company's “no refund” policy. It, however, will facilitate name changes and ticket transfers free of cost to ticket holders.

Held first in 2009, Dream Weekend is one of the most popular parties in Jamaica, attracting as many as 25,000 fans. The series is a fillip for the economy of Negril and touted to have generated spending of $4 billion in the economy.

— Brian Bonitto