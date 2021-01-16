Dream X gives thanks

Jamaican - born , US-based producer Dream X feels his latest production, Still Deh Yah , is quite fitting given what the world went through in 2020.

“This world has been hit by a deadly plague. Many have gone on before but we have been spared and we must celebrate with thanksgiving to the giver of life,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“We have, in less than a year, gripped with fear and anxiety, not knowing where else to turn for answers and solutions. Many were too far apart to hear their relatives last wish and could not get to say goodbye,” he continued.

Still Deh Yah was recorded by emerging singjay Jmovemence. It was released on New Year's Day on the Dream X Production label.

Dream X said he strived to put out conscious lyrics for his listeners.

“We as producers can either put content that will unite or tear our society apart. Now is the time to show to the Almighty that we remember his love and his grace to keep us alive,” he said.

“This (song) is one of hope and inspiration. Although having a religious theme, it is one which non-Christians can relate to. Everyone who live to see 2021 deserves to give God thanks, so the song is powerful not only to Jamaicans but people throughout the world,” he continued.

A music video for Still Deh Yah is expected to be released in March.

Dream X's given name is Kason Murray. He graduated of Irvin High School in Montego Bay, St James, in 2017.

He has had a fairly rich musical heritage. At five, his father---David --- began teaching him to play the keyboard. His grandfather, Timothy, taught him to play the banjo at age 10.

He migrated to the United States at age 16 and was greeted with the gift of a keyboard from his mother, who lived in New York.

Dream X's entry in the producing world came after some three years ago. His productions include SSG Lyrical ( Sex Symbol, 2020); Sliva ( My Time, 2019); Lil Shappa ( King Solomon, 2019) and Shampagnie ( Bubble Bubble, 2018).