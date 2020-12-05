DreKrazy CARVING HIS NICHE

DESPITE the fallout caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic, emerging record producer DreKrazy established his label DreKrazy Music in August.

According to him, the three-year journey has not been smooth sailing.

“It was my mother Paulette Myrie's death in 2016 which led me into music. Music was my escape... She would have embraced everything I wanted to do in life, once it is uplifting,” he said.

“I started out making rhythms before I owned my recording studio and it wasn't easy getting record producers to look my way,” he continued.

The self-taught producer said he produced his first song in 2017. However, he found it difficult to get a foothold in the competitive music industry. He, however, found a creative way to attract fresh talent as well as other producers.

“Something popped up in my mind and it was to let them 'taste and buy' like many higglers would do. So I decided to offer one of my rhythms free and ask if they could work with me. That worked out well,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

DreKrazy describes his beats as having a “raw, reggae bassline with Afro-pop dancehall crossover.”

He has production credit on Hard Ears by Tommy Lee Sparta, Good Name (Chronic Law), 7Teen (Rygin King) and Elemental (Squash). All on The Tropical Breeze rhythm.

He has worked with production houses including Tipgod Music Production, Attomatic Records, and Top Brass Entertainment as well as the United States-based Trap Masters Records.

DreKrazy, whose given name is Chaud Myrie, hails from Little London in Westmoreland. He attended Mannings School in the parish.

His advice to aspiring record producers is to “ensure that your product is of the highest quality; be convincing and be original and creative.”