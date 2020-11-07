Drizl reflects on party life

Earlier this year, the Government pulled the plug on parties and entertainment activities in order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since then, event promoters and patrons have been calling on the Government to relax the rules to allow for the staging of events.

Dancehall artiste Drizl is among the many who have longed for parties to resume. On his latest single GPS, he reminisces about those times.

“The song was inspired by my love for partying. It had to do with enjoyment and vibing. I miss the whole partying during this pandemic, so I created a song to reminisce,” Drizl explained.

Released on October 30, GPS was produced by Carleonie Entertainment.

Drizl said, “The song is a depiction of solidarity with affected persons here in the island and around the world in the entertainment; and in particular the events industry. This, as thousands and possibly millions of people who have dedicated their entire lives to producing top class events are literally out of work and surviving merely from savings or from what other income opportunities they can find.”

Drizl is encouraged by the response that he has received about the song.

“The overall comments have been great. Everyone who has heard the song understands where I am coming from. Some of the comments range from commenting on the catchy beat, the overall vibe of the song and the lyrical content. Someone even said the production is A-class. Hats off to the engineer Unique the Genius,” he said.

Drizl said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected promotional opportunities for his work, including his Mood Swings EP, which debuted at number nine on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart late last year.

“Yes, I've had some setbacks. But those setbacks have allowed us to look back on things and see how we can refine things and get better results. We went into the studios and did more recordings just to get the brand out there via the Internet. The COVID-19 has slowed things a bit promotion wise, but overall we're just riding out the storm.”

Born Suwayne French, 24- year-old Drizl has been recording music professionally for close to two years. From Golden Spring in rural St Andrew, he attended Oberlin High School and Excelsior Community College (EXED) before pursuing a career in photography.

His other songs are Best Life, Whine, and Love It.