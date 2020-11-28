Dizzle JA looks to royalty

Up-and-coming artiste Dizzle JA believes he has the perfect formula to make it big in the music industry.

“I'm an artiste, CEO of La-Fam Entertainment JA /300 Records JA , I have a different swag and style. I manage my entire career and fund all expenses. I write for other artistes and mould them into being stars. I am a music mogul,” the 29-year-old, whose given name is Bertony Reynolds, told the Jamaica Observer.

He is currently promoting his latest album, 3billz Royalty, that was released on November 20.

The 13-track project is a co-production between self-owned label La-Fam Entertainment and 300 Records JA. It features eight other artistes, including Ermack 1Don, Splinta Cell, Juggz Lawd, Baddboy, Jamrocc, Klasick, Vhelli, and Vybz Machine.

The project is aimed at showcasing talent from St Thomas.

“ 3billz Royalty really just means we're the chosen youths from Yallahs, St Thomas, and it shall now be revealed. It's all about doing stuff that never been done. Imagine nine hot, young talented youths on one project. The world wants new acts, and we have raw talent,” said Dizzle JA.

Compiling the album came with very little challenges according to the deejay.

“It took about two months to put it together, owing to the fact that I knew exactly what I wanted, and I was working with the right set of people,” Dizzle JA explained.

This project follows the release of two other albums last November and July of this year. They were titled Benzion and 2000 x 2020, respectively.

3billz Royalty, however, fuses multiple genres.

“We're catering to the hip and trendy music lovers with this one, I played the album for some ladies in Las Vegas and they commented on how it has so many flavours mixed in one and they loved it,” the deejay added.

The Morant Bay High School past student is positive that he will leave a long-lasting impact on fans.

“I am positive that I will reach far. The feedback and fan base is great. I do well streaming on major platforms such as iTunes, and Spotify. My fans wait for me to drop regular new projects, not just singles,” said Dizzle JA.