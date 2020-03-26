Droop Lion readies album

Reggae singer Droop Lion has been forced to reschedule his United States and Europe tour dates, due to the crisis created by novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

He is the supporting act for Toots and the Maytals.

According to Droop Lion, he will be using his time to work on his upcoming album.

“Toots has taken me under his wing as he is producing my upcoming 14-track album. Toots is a real icon and I admire him for taking the time to mentor me and spend personal time to get this album done, as a producer and a musician playing drum, guitar, and bass on the album. This will be my third album, and with Toots's input, it's going to be great, a true reggae masterpiece,” Droop Lion told the Jamaica Observer.

Toots refers to Toots Hibbert, lead singer for Toots and the Maytals.

The United Kingdom dates set for May are now scheduled for December, while April dates for the United States have been moved to October.

“The summer dates in United States in July could be rescheduled as well,” he said.

Droop Lion, whose real name is Andrew Brown, is known for the singles such as Screaming and Freeway, which was inspired by the 2010 Tivoli Gardens incursion.

His previous album include Ideologies, and Gladiators featuring Droop Lion — Back on Tracks.