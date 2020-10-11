Dub inna London

DUB, one of the many music genres which finds its roots and origins here in Jamaica, is being celebrated with an exhibition at the Museum of London in the United Kingdom

The exhibition, which is named 'Dub London: Bassline of a City', celebrates dub reggae music and culture in the capital, from its roots in Jamaican reggae to how it has shaped communities and culture over the last 50 years, and is set to run at the museum from October 2 to January 31, next year

According to the museum, dub has had a far-reaching impact across the music industry and on the history of England's capital. The music is said to have influenced multiple genres — from drum and bass, garage and hip hop to even mainstream pop — and played an important role in the early days of that city's punk scene, with bands such as The Clash and The Slits drawing on its unique sound.

The exhibit is said to explore the musical influence alongside community, fashion and spirituality. The museum further stated that what Dub London examines is dub as a varied thread that runs through an entire community.

On show are the stack of speaker boxes belonging to Channel One Sound System that has appeared yearly at the Notting Hill Carnival; a record shop with a selection of 150 vinyl records available to listen to; historic and contemporary photography as well as collaborations with notable figures in UK reggae, including Mad Professor, Rastafari Movement UK, Sisters in Sound and more.

The exhibition is part of a four-year, contemporary collecting programme with funding from Arts Council England and part of the Museum of London's SoundClash season.