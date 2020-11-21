Dub poetry on Children's Day

YESTERDAY was celebrated as World Children's Day, as well as another staging of the annual SunCity 104.9 FM's Read and Win school tour. Five students from the Bridgeport Primary School in St Catherine, participated in the activities.

In an effort to win over the judges, two of the students, grade 5 student Kachelle Leslie and grade 6 student Ajani Roye, used dub poetry as part of their presentation. Both are members of their school's drama club.

“Dub poetry is a form of expression that I admire. I always research about dub poetry and try to imitate people like Mutabruka. So when I was given a word to create something for the diction competition, right away I decided to do a dub poetry,” Ajani told the Jamaica Observer.

His presentation was centred on one of the sponsors of the competition, Grace Food Drink.

Said Kachelle, “It was fun doing dub poetry. It's something that I like to do during my spare time.”

The other rounds of the presentation saw the students pretending to be broadcasters as they read news items relating to current and international affairs and presented the weather.

In recognition of World Children's Day, SunCity 104.9 FM also used the opportunity to pay homage to children with interviews as well as the airing of parenting and nutrition tips for children.

Serge Milk and Confectionary and Snacks through its brands Sunshine Snacks Zoomers, Devon Chocolates Digestive and Bobbie Chocolates participated. The sponsors provided products and gift packages to the students.

Now in its fifth year, the SunCity Read and Win School Tour (virtual edition) aims to select the most talented and intelligent students to become on-air presenters and participate in its weekly Read and Win Kids show which airs on Saturdays.

Sponsors for the tour include Grace Food Drink, Catherine's Peak (Pickney Peak), GDI Distributors and Digicel Foundation.