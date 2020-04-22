Dubbing it with Boy George

Flamboyant British pop singer Boy George makes his debut at number 11 on the Current Reggae Albums chart with This is What I Dub Vol 1. The 13-track set was released April 6 by the former Culture Club act's BGP Records. Sinead O'Connor, funk maestro George Clinton and dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson are featured.

Boy George and Culture Club flirted with reggae during their 1980s heyday. Their 1982 reggae hit Do You Really Want 2 Hurt Me reached number two in the United States and number one in the United Kingdom.

Ken Boothe's reggae version of Bread's Everything I Own was number one on the UK Singles chart in 1974. A version by Boy George reached number one on the charts in the UK, Canada, Ireland and Norway in 1987. It was Boy George's first solo hit and his only UK number one as a solo artiste.

Dats A Trap, a 17-track mixtape by Aidonia, is number seven. It entered at number six last week.

Selling 28 copies in its second week, its total sales stand at 65. Released by 4th Genna Music/Johnny Wonder, it includes the previously released songs VVS and Real Killa.

The Current Reggae Albums chart is sales-driven and compiled by Nielsen Music. Its current leader is World on Fire by Stick Figure, which has to date sold 20,906 copies since its release last year.

The various artistes compilation Soca Universe 2020 is new at number two with 142 copies sold. Released April 10 by Monk Music, the 30-song set features songs by Nailah Blackman, Destra, Machel Montano, Konshens, Kerwin Du Bois and Skinny Fabulous.

Rapture, the Grammy-winning EP by Koffee, holds firm at number three with an additional 61 copies sold, to bring its tally to 5,440 since its release one year ago.

Fox Fuse Presents: Get Soca 2020 rises three places to number four with another 50 copies sold, while Ways of The World by The Movement slips one spot to number five.

New at number six is the EP, I See Love, by Hawaiian singer Kealamauloa Alcon, while Hybrid by Collie Buddz rises from number 12 to eight with total sales of 5,607 copies.

Entering at number nine is Acid Punk Dub Apocalypse by Youth Meets Jah Wobble, a compilation released March 13 by Youth Soundz/Cadiz.

Having peaked at number two last year, Dreamer by Hawaiian singer Hirie rises from number 14 to 10. To date it has sold 1,675 copies.

Road to Rebellion Vol 3 (Live), a four-song EP by Ziggy Marley with live performances of World Revolution, True to Myself and Reggae in My Head, falls from number five to 14. It was released April 3 by Tuff Gong Worldwide.

On the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, the sole new entry is J Boog EP by Hawaiian reggae artiste J Boog. It enters at number seven.

Skip Marley continues upward on multiple charts with Slow Down, featuring American singer H.E.R.

The song moves from number 21 to 16 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, number 30 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-hop chart, number six on Adult R&B Songs, number 17 on Rhythmic Songs and number 18 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.