Dusty Vibes set to salute

DUSTY Vibes promises to deliver an entertaining set at this evening's staging of Rebel Salute.

“I plan to display my versatility, positive, energetic vibes and wow the audience. I believe I have the next big hit and I want to share it with the Rebel Salute audience,” Dusty Vibes told the Jamaica Observer.

The Portmore-based singer said the two-day music festival will expose his music to a wide cross-section of music lovers.

“A platform such as Rebel Salute is a good one. The people that come to this event come for the natural vibes and conscious music. And that's what my music is about. Good, conscious lyrics and matters of the heart,” he said.

Rebel Salute, which began yesterday, concludes after this evening's performances. It is being held at Grizzlys Plantation Cove in St Ann.

The event's line-up includes Michael Rose, The Wailers, The Wailing Souls, Dawn Penn, Wayne Marshall, Marcia Aitken, Anthony Malvo, Wayne Wonder, Cat Coore, Luciano, Perfect, Capleton, and Nigerian act Patoranking.

Dusty Vibes is from Kentish, a rural district in St Catherine. He learnt to play the drums at an early age, and was involved in the church choir at Kentish Baptist Church. He honed his craft by performing at community and school events.

Later on, he, along with a friend and one of his nephews, formed a group, which lasted for a short time.

His cousin, roots singer I-Wayne, gave him the opportunity to perform at several major events and introduced him to the music business. Both collaborated on a song called Hundred Spliff.

— Kevin Jackson