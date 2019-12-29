Dweeno nominated for T&T Gospel Award
Singjay/producer Dweeno has been nominated for Regional Artiste of The Year in the 2020 Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago (GMATT), scheduled for February 2 in Port of Spain.
Nominations for the event's 15th staging were announced recently. Two other Jamaican acts, Jermaine Edwards and Christopher Gayle, have also been nominated in that category.
Guyana's Samuel Medas and St Vincent and The Grenadines' Hayden Billingy complete the list of nominees for Regional Artiste of The Year.
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer Dweeno said, “It really shows that your time will just be your time. So pray, have faith, work hard and wait on God. I am so happy.”
Earlier this year, Dweeno won three awards at the local Sterling Gospel Music Awards. His song, The Wall, done with Gayle, won Local Hit of The Year and Collaboration of The Year. Dweeno produced the song, which earned him an award for Local Hit Producer of The Year.
The Moneague, St Ann-based Dweeno (given name Dwayne Mighty) began his career as a secular act, recording mainly “gun tunes”. He converted to Christianity six years ago.
“I decided to give my life to Christ when I saw that the world had no long-term joy to offer, no guarantee of a blessed life. But with Christ, you have peace and you have someone to look to in times of trouble. It was the only option that I had, and I just knew I couldn't live a life far from Christ,” said the 23-year-old artiste.
Dweeno's latest single is God Inspiration, which he produced.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy