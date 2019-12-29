Dweeno nominated for T&T Gospel Award

Singjay/producer Dweeno has been nominated for Regional Artiste of The Year in the 2020 Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago (GMATT), scheduled for February 2 in Port of Spain.

Nominations for the event's 15th staging were announced recently. Two other Jamaican acts, Jermaine Edwards and Christopher Gayle, have also been nominated in that category.

Guyana's Samuel Medas and St Vincent and The Grenadines' Hayden Billingy complete the list of nominees for Regional Artiste of The Year.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer Dweeno said, “It really shows that your time will just be your time. So pray, have faith, work hard and wait on God. I am so happy.”

Earlier this year, Dweeno won three awards at the local Sterling Gospel Music Awards. His song, The Wall, done with Gayle, won Local Hit of The Year and Collaboration of The Year. Dweeno produced the song, which earned him an award for Local Hit Producer of The Year.

The Moneague, St Ann-based Dweeno (given name Dwayne Mighty) began his career as a secular act, recording mainly “gun tunes”. He converted to Christianity six years ago.

“I decided to give my life to Christ when I saw that the world had no long-term joy to offer, no guarantee of a blessed life. But with Christ, you have peace and you have someone to look to in times of trouble. It was the only option that I had, and I just knew I couldn't live a life far from Christ,” said the 23-year-old artiste.

Dweeno's latest single is God Inspiration, which he produced.