DyDy is Fresh
DyDy aims to create waves with her edgy new sound on Fresh , released on the Todd Talent imprint last Monday.
“I'm coming with a fresh take on dancehall. Check out my new single and support the movement,” she told the Jamaica Observer.
She is signed to Todd Talent and Management Inc, a development and production company owned by Shemara and Corey Todd.
“I'm just grateful that the Todds are giving me a chance and support to reach my full potential,to be aligned with such successful people is a honour. I trust their direction will lead me on a path of greatness,” she said.
Born in St Elizabeth, Dyrana McIntosh migrated to the US at 17 and was based in New York. She developed a social media following, racking up close to 500,000 on Instagram.
In 2017, she released her first single 2 can, which received fair airplay. She has now resumed her musical journey and believes now is her time.
