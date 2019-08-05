Dynamix does double take

WHO says lightning doesn't strike the same place twice? Well, that person certainly never heard of Dynamix Team. The 2016 World Reggae Dance Championship title holder was again crowned winner of the competition held at the National Arena in Kingston last Friday evening.

Dynamix Team, which hails from St Catherine, was one of 13 outfits in the competition. They also won the sectional prize for Best Local Group.

The sextet was very confident going into the competition.

“Coming into the competition, we were feeling very overwhelmed and happy with the choreography that we got. We were going to do our best and we were going to come out victorious. We are not boasting or anything; but we know the level of dancing, so the work that we put in, we knew we were going to get a good reward,” Oshane Mitchell told the Jamaica Observer.

No stranger to the stage, the 11-year-old Dynamix Team has also participated in local dance-offs, including: Dancing Dynamite and Magnum KFC Skankaz.

“We gonna take this winnings as a stepping stone right now to push Dynamix Team to a different level!” said Mitchell.

Ryan Beckford, another group member, said preparing for the championship definitely had its challenges.

“We affi thank God seh we nuh bruk no part a we before we come do dem stunts deh. When practising those stunts (routines), believe it or not, we are not overseas personnel so we have to do that on the ground, so we a lot a drop, scrape, as we get whul heap a bruises and cherry, but we never give up,” he said.

“People need to now start looking at Dynamix Team as a very professional dance group,” Beckford continued.

In addition to Mitchell and Beckford, the group consists of Hodeano Dixon, Nick Thorpe, Travis Thompson, and John Allison.

Other winners on Friday night included: all-girl-group Afro Jam Vybz from Kingston and St Andrew which placed second; and New Era Team from of St James, which was awarded third place.

Sectional prizes awarded were: Most Disciplined Group, High Voltage (St Thomas); Best Costumed Group, Afro Jam Vybz (Kingston and St Andrew); Best International Group, Be Your Authentic Self (Belgium); and, Most Popular on Social Media, Flava X Empire (St Mary).

Troupes Street Team, Anchovy Dancers, Purpose Generation Dancers, K Street, Crazy Shellingz, Keen Steppaz, and Show Jammerz were part of the contest.

The evening also saw a performance from dancer-cum-deejay Chi Ching Ching, who was joined on stage by Miss Global 2019 Brithney Clarke.